Billyard Insurance Group Appoints Dave Brooks – Director of Marketing

WELLAND, ON, NOVEMBER 4, 2021/insPRESS – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is pleased to welcome Dave Brooks as the new Director of Marketing. As BIG makes great strides to elevate their national brand presence and invest in marketing technology, the establishment of this new role is indicative of BIG’s appetite for growth.

In an interview, BIG’s President, Stephen Billyard shared, “Adding the Director of Marketing position was critical to our national expansion and continued growth in Ontario. It’s certainly a decisive moment for us as we focus our efforts on scaling the brand and making significant investments in developing marketing technology. Dave Brooks will take our brand and digital marketing initiatives to the next level.”

As Director of Marketing, Dave Brooks will lead the company strategy to enhance existing programs while also introducing new tools, technology, and brand initiatives that support BIG’s branches and clients. With an MBA in Marketing from Queens University and a wealth of experience with major national brands including TELUS and Manulife Canada, Dave comes equipped with the skill set and knowledge to take the BIG brand to the next level. “Our company growth model carries many similarities to Dave’s professional experience; we intend to rely heavily on his marketing expertise as we move forward,” said Stephen.

Dave’s previous experience spans from product and brand management, to channel and digital marketing, to customer acquisition and retention. At the core of Dave’s marketing philosophy lies the most integral part of the process: the client. He emphasized that, “the sum of my professional experience is centered on the customer and how they interact with the brand and company. This mindset is always at the forefront when developing and launching programs.”

In making the decision to join BIG, Dave remarked that a key influencing factor was BIG’s people-centred approach to business. “Their focus on building a positive and collaborative culture stood out right away.” Looking to the future with anticipation, Dave conveyed his excitement as he begins to spearhead the marketing department, “I’m looking forward to meeting the fantastic team and partners at BIG, while providing solutions that help our clients.”

Welcoming Dave to the team, Stephen Billyard expressed his enthusiasm for his arrival, “Dave is the kind of executive who fits the BIG culture and ethos. He’s a young and energetic professional who has a passion for growth – not only in his personal career – but also in coming alongside BIG’s journey as Canada’s fastest growing insurance brokerage.”

Billyard Insurance Group is currently recruiting for several positions as their business grows. Interested candidates are welcome to visit their website www.thebig.ca/employment-opportunities to learn more about employment opportunities at BIG and apply through their website.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to over 60 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 364