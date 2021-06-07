Billyard Insurance Group hosts first ever company-wide insurance awards recognizing top-performing brokers and branches.

WELLAND, ON, JUNE 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – On May 28, 2021, Billyard Insurance Group hosted the 2021 BIG Insurance Awards ceremony to acknowledge the many achievements of their top-performing brokers and branch offices. The live event was held virtually from Billyard Insurance Group’s Head Office in downtown Welland, ON, emceed by company President Stephen Billyard and Vice President Cody Douma.

In their opening address, Billyard and Douma praised the whole BIG team for exemplifying resilience amid the obstacles that 2020 presented. In spite of the challenges, Billyard highlighted BIG’s numerous achievements including prominent industry awards, expansion across Canada, new contracts with key partners, and recognition as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail.

“BIG brokers are among the best in the business, so it takes something really special to make it to the very top of the list of outstanding professionals. Today, we are going to acknowledge those individuals who have set the bar just a little higher for us all. They’ve earned our recognition, our applause, and now some new hardware for their desk,” Billyard announced as they segued into presenting the winners.

The various awards were presented by Billyard Insurance Group’s divisional directors of Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Life & Financial, Business Development, and BIG Hearts. The first order of celebration was focussed on individual BIG brokers whose exceptional performances set them apart in the following categories:

Elite Service Award – awarded to the top five brokers with the highest retention rates and $250k+ in renewals.

Elite Personal Lines Broker Award – given to the top producers with the greatest overall retention.

Elite Life & Financial Broker – awarded to the top five life insurance producers.

Elite Commercial Broker Award – given to the top five commercial insurance producers.

BIG Hearts Award – awarded to a broker who has demonstrated outstanding philanthropic contributions in 2020.

Next, the event hosts turned their attention to awards that celebrate remarkable success of specific branches across the BIG family. Awards were given to deserving recipients in the following categories:

Service Excellence Award – awarded to five branches with the top retention rate.

People’s Choice Award – give to the top three branches with the greatest number of highly-rated Google reviews.

Life Brokerage of the Year – awarded to the branch with the most life and living benefits production.

Commercial Brokerage of the Year – given to one branch with the most commercial lines production.

BIG Personal Brokerage of the Year – awarded to the branch with the best personal lines production and sales in retention and new business.

BIG Profit Award – top ten branches with over $1 million in premiums and best loss ratios across the BIG family.

The event culminated with the two most prestigious awards to be given: New Brokerage of the Year and BIG Brokerage of the Year.

The New Brokerage of Year Award recognizes one branch who joined the BIG community in 2020 and had the best year across a variety of metrics including overall production, commercial lines, and life and financial.

BIG Brokerage of the Year is awarded to the branch with the best overall production and profitability in personal lines, commercial lines, and life and financial, while also maintaining a high retention rate. Of this award, Billyard mentioned, “It’s quite impressive to be able to grow your brokerage with versatility and lead in so many spaces. It really sets an example for us all.”

As the event came to a close, both Billyard and Douma extended their final congratulations to all the winners. “We have a lot of winners, a lot of people that should be extremely proud of what they put in in 2020. It’s a year like no other, so the fact that you’re coming out with some hardware, and some recognition for the hard effort and work that you’ve put in truly is a testament.” Douma exclaimed.

As the company looks to 2021, Billyard said, “we’re really looking forward to what [the year] will bring for us as we continue to do BIG things together.”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 50 branches in key cities of Ontario and Alberta. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

