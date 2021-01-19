Billyard Insurance Group Launches BIG Hearts Charitable Foundation

WELLAND, ON, JAN. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group has launched “BIG Hearts”, a charitable foundation with a vision to raise money for vulnerable children in Canada. With generous contributions from the community and partners, BIG Hearts channels raised funds to various charities across Canada that work to improve the lives of children facing challenges, whether it be feeding hungry young minds, helping kids with special needs develop greater independence, or providing care and connection for children needing a positive influence.

BIG Heart’s first fundraising event took place at Billyard Insurance Group’s virtual holiday party on December 21, 2021. President Steve Billyard, Vice President Cody Douma and BIG Hearts Executive Director Cindy Billyard unveiled the charity. A fundraising goal of $5000 was set for the event. Steve & Cindy Billyard also pledged that they would match all donations that came in from the virtual fundraiser. Event attendees quickly met and surpassed the goal, raising a total of $8460. When matched by Steve & Cindy Billyard, a sum of $16,920 will be given in support of Canadian charities for children from BIG Hearts.

The BIG Hearts charitable foundation operates all year round and is always accepting donations for children’s charities across Canada. In 2021 they’ve set a fundraising goal of $100,000. If you would like partner with BIG Hearts to help impact the lives and futures of children across Canada, visit www.thebighearts.ca to get started!

BIG Hearts wishes to thank all generous donors for enabling them to impact the lives of children to give them a bright future of hope and confidence.

Contact:

Charlotte Mahy, Marketing Manager

charlotte@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 826