Billyard Insurance Group Launches New Branch in Oshawa!

OSHAWA, ON, JUNE 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) continues to be a leading force in the insurance industry, announcing the opening of an additional branch office in Oshawa, Ontario. Billyard Insurance Group – Oshawa is now open and ready to serve local residents with reliable and affordable insurance products, including auto insurance, home insurance, business insurance, travel insurance, and life insurance.

The new office will be led by husband-and-wife team Behishta Naeme and Mujtaba Koreishi. “It’s always exciting to partner with a husband-and-wife team as it is reflective of the company’s initial history. As Behishta and Mujtaba expand BIG’s footprint eastward, they provide many strategic benefits in this territory,” BIG’s Vice President Cody Douma commented.

After recommendations from another BIG Managing Partner and extensive research of their own, Naeme and Koreishi knew joining BIG was the best next step in their professional journey. “The outstanding reputation, market strategy, and technology assured us that opening a BIG location would be an ideal career move for us,” said Naeme. They bring 5 years of insurance experience as well as a wealth of knowledge in the business and financial sectors. Between the two of them, Naeme and Koreishi speak 7 languages and are, “hoping to connect with different communities due to the multicultural diversity in Oshawa,” she shared.

The two expressed their enthusiasm as they open the new BIG location, “We love what we do, and we are very excited about this new journey and s­uccess together.” This dynamic duo is confident in their ability to provide Oshawa residents with unparalleled insurance services. Reach out to BIG Oshawa through their website, or visit their branch office at 104-200 Bond St. W in Oshawa, ON.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-office-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 50 branches in key cities of Ontario and Alberta. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

