Billyard Insurance Group Names New Director of Technology, Anthony Guevarra

WELLAND, ON, MAR. 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) continues to make strides in InsureTech with the addition of Anthony Guevarra as their Directory of Technology.

As BIG continues to expand across the nation, they recognized a need for a strong, innovative technology expert to support their continued growth. BIG’s President, Stephen Billyard emphasizes the importance of technology at their company stating, “[It] is one of the key drivers of success at the Billyard Insurance Group. We remain committed to providing an industry-leading platform for brokers to efficiently and effectively serve our clients.”

In his role as Director of Technology, Anthony will build and implement strategies to meet the company’s increasing needs for streamlined and effective processes. He will oversee the technology infrastructure, identify opportunities to drive improvements, and lead the company’s software and web development team to improve the broker and client experience.

Anthony comes to BIG with a computer science degree from the University of Waterloo and 23 years of experience in the IT sector, fourteen of which he has spent honing his skills in the insurance industry. His innovation and expertise come together in the perfect combination that will propel BIG forward in their upcoming advancements.

“Over a decade of experience in the mutual insurance system has given me a unique appreciation for the importance of personal service,” Anthony explains. His approach to technology will be an integral driving force behind creative solutions for BIG, “I am a firm believer that technology should empower both the broker and the client. As Director of Technology, I am excited and energized to help Billyard Insurance Group bring about that positive change,” he added.

Steve Billyard enthusiastically welcomes the new team member saying, “Anthony’s expertise, vision, and leadership will be a multiplier in our efforts to expand and improve our digital platforms. Everybody in the BIG Family is incredibly excited to be working with Anthony Guevarra.”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Canada. They pride themselves on providing a holistic approach to insurance offering home & auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. BIG has seen expansive growth in recent years with President Stephen Billyard and his team strategically leading the way. Though they started as a local brokerage in Welland, Ontario, the company has established 45 branches in key cities across the country with an employee base of 500 and counting. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact: