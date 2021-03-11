Billyard Insurance Group Opens New Location in Georgetown, ON

GEORGETOWN, ON, MAR. 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is introducing the newest addition to their branch office locations – the BIG Georgetown. The Georgetown branch is located at 170 Guelph St. Unit 1A in Georgetown, ON and opened for business on March 1, 2021.

Managing Partner JD Chatrath and his team are ready to serve the local residents with affordable insurance solutions for auto, home, business, travel, pet, life and more! Through their many insurance partners, the BIG Georgetown can leverage the company’s wide range of insurance products to ensure their clients get the best coverage at competitive rates.

As JD opens the newest BIG branch in Georgetown, he shares his excitement to partner with the award-winning brokerage and connect with the local community. “Georgetown is a very beautiful city with a small-town feel, while also being conveniently close to Toronto. It is the perfect fit for growing a business, building strong relationships with clients, and recruiting local talent.”

Stephen Billyard, BIG’s President comments, “As we continue our expansion across Canada, Georgetown represents yet another excellent opportunity for BIG to fill a need in this rapidly-growing location.” Steve is confident that with JD Chatrath leading this expansion, the BIG Georgetown will soon become a prominent insurance firm in the community. “JD brings extensive experience as an insurance agent to the BIG team and will proudly serve Georgetown families and businesses,” adds Billyard.

JD’s business philosophy is all about encouraging his team to grow, “We rise by lifting others. This position has given me the opportunity to train new brokers and help them achieve their goals.” Most importantly for JD, partnering with Billyard Insurance Group provides the means to find best coverage at best possible price for his clients.

With a decade of insurance industry experience, JD had entrepreneurial aspirations in mind for his career, which led him to partner with BIG. What impressed him greatly was BIG’s vision to invest in technology and provide tools for brokers to succeed and serve their clients well. “I am proud to partner with a company that is growing substantially and has been recognized as top brokerage for three years in row,” said Chatrath.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Canada. They pride themselves on providing a holistic approach to insurance offering home & auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. BIG has seen expansive growth in recent years with President Stephen Billyard and his team strategically leading the way. Though they started as a local brokerage in Welland, Ontario, the company has established 45 branches in key cities across Ontario with an employee base of 490 and counting. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

