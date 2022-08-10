Billyard Insurance Group Opens Office in Orangeville, ON

ORANGEVILLE, ON, AUGUST 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has expanded to the charming town of Orangeville, ON, partnering with skillful industry professional, Mike Yestal as Managing Partner. BIG’s Director of Business Development, Jennifer Smith, expressed the organization’s excitement over the latest location stating, “From the outset, Mike aligned well with our business culture and values. We look forward to witnessing him grow a team and establish the BIG brand in this up-and-coming community.”

Early in his entrepreneurial journey with BIG, Mike took note of the amazing people and culture, incredible tools and tech, and wide variety of markets BIG had to offer. “This great, award-winning company is growing rapidly across the country, and I just had to be a part of it,” he said.

Mike Yestal joins BIG with over 10 years of experience in sales leadership and management, specializing in life insurance. As Mike launches the BIG Orangeville, he explained that he intends to, “focus on building a strong, customer-first culture in the office where each client is building a relationship that will grow over the years.”

BIG Orangeville is now open, offering affordable insurance solutions for home insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and living benefits. Learn about the services and employment opportunities by visiting the BIG Orangeville website or drop by their office located at 101-15 Brenda Blvd in Orangeville. Always a welcoming presence, Mike shared, “Our door is always open, the coffee is hot – feel free to stop by!”

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 70 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113