Billyard Insurance Group Opens Third Office in Greater Ottawa Area

OTTAWA, ON, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is expanding to the community of Alta Vista in Ottawa, ON, partnering with the knowledgeable industry professional, Darryl Lim as Managing Partner. BIG’s Director of Business Development, Jennifer Smith expressed the organization’s excitement over their latest expansion location stating, “We were immediately drawn to Darryl’s entrepreneurial passion. He fully embraces the BIG mindset, and we anticipate he will have great success in Alta Vista.”

Darryl joins BIG with 8 years of experience in insurance sales, leadership, coaching, and mentoring. As he opens the BIG Alta Vista, Darryl intends to, “focus on building a diverse team of brokers who deliver outstanding service and offer personalized solutions to clients.” Young, vibrant, creative, forward-thinking, and technology-focused are all terms Darryl used to describe BIG’s platform. He is especially thrilled to be operating a full-service brokerage, “I am a huge believer in delivering exceptional value to my clients by offering a full suite of insurance products and superior customer service.”

BIG Alta Vista is now open! Residents can expect quality, personalized service from brokers for home insurance, auto insurance, and business insurance. Learn about the services and employment opportunities by visiting the BIG Alta Vista website or drop by their office located at 210-1376 Bank Street in Ottawa.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 70 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113