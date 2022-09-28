Billyard Insurance Group ranks on The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for third consecutive year

Welland, ON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is pleased to announce it placed No. 70 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. BIG earned its spot with three-year growth of 644%. The independent insurance brokerage offers competitive rates and five-star client service for insurance products and financial planning services. Their 70 branch locations serve a diverse range of communities across Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

“Our growth has been largely driven by the platform we have built where industry-leading insurance brokers can take their careers to the next level. We equip them with quality tools, technology, and training to be successful in a competitive industry,” BIG’s President Stephen Billyard explained. “Our national expansion into Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia played a major role in our success, and we have plans to see that expansion continue.”

Cody Douma, BIG’s Vice President commented, “We are amazed and incredibly proud to find BIG on the list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. To sustain our exponential growth for three years has been no easy feat, so we are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and success.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth, with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario, has now expanded to 70 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113