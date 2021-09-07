Billyard Insurance Group Seeing Continued Growth in Ontario with New Locations in Grimsby, Tecumseh & Uxbridge

WELLAND, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has announced the successful opening of three new branch offices in Ontario – BIG Grimsby, BIG Tecumseh, and BIG Uxbridge. Of these new partnerships, BIG’s Director of Business Development Jennifer Smith asserted, “Our continued growth with best-in-class insurance professionals is really key to our success as we expand.” As they advance across Ontario, and nationwide, BIG continues their commitment to providing top-notch service and affordable rates for auto insurance, home insurance, business insurance, travel insurance, and life insurance.

Grimsby

Celebrating the official grand opening on August 28, 2021, Affan Yunus is thrilled to transition to a Managing Partner role at the BIG Grimsby office. Jennifer Smith commented, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Affan as he establishes this new office in Grimsby. We are confident that we will see great success in the Grimsby area and look forward to what Affan will accomplish in the community.”

Affan described Grimsby as a vibrant community that is shifting to be more family focused. “As Grimsby expands and offers a home to growing families, I look forward to seeing them and being a part of their life,” he shared.

Affan brings a keen understanding of customer needs in the region. Paired with his knowledge of products to suit every lifestyle and BIG’s competitive rates, he is fully equipped to meet the needs of his clients. He stated, “For me, the customer is always treated like a family member; I want to ensure their needs are met. Their customer experience is my priority.”

When Affan partnered with the organization a few years ago, he noticed BIG’s commitment to their clients was amplified by COVID-19. “BIG’s name is synonymous with quality customer service, which drew me to take on this new challenge. During the pandemic, I saw BIG step up with unwavering dedication to serve customers when they needed it most – protecting them, their families, and their properties,” Affan said.

To engage with BIG Grimsby’s services and opportunities, visit their website or office location at 2-274 Main Street East, Grimsby, ON.

Tecumseh

Long-term friends and colleagues Len Dawson and Sanar Shoshani will be building their own business as Managing Partners of the BIG Tecumseh office. Where the two were previously limited by direct channel offerings, Jennifer Smith explained, “Len and Sanar are thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and affordable coverage to their clients through BIG’s broad market access.”

With a combined 35 years of insurance experience, and a business philosophy to put clients first, Len and Sanar go above and beyond. “We ensure our clients get the personalized service they need. We focus on honesty and integrity. Our clients know we always have their best interest in mind.”

Originally from Welland, Len was familiar with BIG’s history of delivering exemplary customer service. “We wanted to partner with a company that emulated our philosophy of putting the customer first and delivering excellent service, so BIG was a perfect match for us in that regard,” he said.

Len and Sanar are very excited to be rooted in Tecumseh and look forward to serving families across the Windsor Essex County. “Tecumseh is an amazing community! We enjoy getting to know our clients, assisting them with their insurance needs, and exceeding their expectations with outstanding service,” Len commented.

The BIG Tecumseh is located at 25 Amy Croft Dr, Unit 12, Tecumseh, ON. To learn more about their services and opportunities, visit their website or office location.



Uxbridge

Vice President Cody Douma is certain of BIG’s success in Uxbridge with Managing Partner Shaneel Pyarali overseeing the branch, “Shaneel is set apart as a young and enthusiastic partner. Both his confidence and education give us the assurance that he will offer an astute approach to insurance as we expand outside the GTA,” Cody Douma explained.

Shaneel Pyarali found himself enticed by the aspects a BIG partnership would offer. “It was BIG’s people-focused company culture, their wide market access, and their technology and tools to enhance the broker-client experience that solidified my decision to open a branch with BIG,” he explained. With his years of experience in leadership, training, and insurance, Shaneel is dedicated to developing a team that will provide the best client experience for the rapidly growing community.

Shaneel has already experienced a warm welcome from the people of Uxbridge and commented, “[They] are so kind and genuine. While I have been setting up the office, I’ve interacted with many people and they have been very welcoming and supportive.” He hopes to have a positive impact on Uxbridge by participating in community events, connecting with local businesses, and providing support for vulnerable children and their families in partnership with BIG Hearts.

Learn more about BIG Uxbridge’s services and opportunities through their website, or visit their office location at 206-2 Campbell Dr. Uxbridge, ON.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-office-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 60 branches in key cities of Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Charlotte Mahy

charlotte@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 826