Billyard Insurance Group’s national expansion begins with branch location in Edmonton, AB.

EDMONTON, AB, OCTOBER 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has established their first office in Edmonton, AB. Managed by husband-and-wife team Haseeb and Eilaf Rehman, the BIG Edmonton South branch is open and ready to serve the local residents with reliable and affordable insurance products, including auto & home, business insurance, pet insurance, travel insurance, and life insurance. “Through BIG, we have access to many insurance carriers, which gives us more flexible options for our clients,” Haseeb shared.

Between the two of them, Haseeb and Eilaf bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their new venture – not only in sales – but also in customer service, handling claims, administration, and marketing. As a Managing Partner, Haseeb’s philosophy of leadership is to nurture his team and share his own career experience through strong training and development.

The BIG Edmonton South team ultimately desires to build lasting relationships with their clients and the community, “Our focus in the community is building relationships so that people trust us not just professionally, but personally. We view clients as family and provide that personal touch to customer service.” Eilaf explained. The two have a love for the Edmonton area, which they’ve called home for a number of years now, “It’s a great city to raise a family and build a life-long, family business that will last until retirement,” she added.

Partnership with MPs

When BIG President Stephen Billyard and Vice President Cody Douma met with Haseeb and Eilaf to discuss the branch opportunity, Billyard remarked, “First of all, we loved the fact that Haseeb and Eilaf are a husband-and-wife team. With BIG having been originally founded as a husband-and-wife, family business, this carries significance for us to see the continuation of that in Alberta.”

Over the course of their correspondence with the Edmonton power couple, Stephen recognized, “these two were the ideal candidates because they share our vision to think BIG. They have the same growth mindset which firmly aligns with our values as a company.” As Stephen and Cody continued to discuss the new branch, their conversations further cemented that Haseeb and Eilaf were the right fit. “We could tell they had the true entrepreneurial spirit that we were looking for. It’s unique for a husband-and-wife team to have that desire to grow a business opportunity together. We found that both in company culture and personality, they carried the same passion for insurance,” Douma recounted.

As the Rehmans considered the future of their insurance careers, joining BIG was the logical next step, “For us, joining BIG means that we have access to many different markets, and their business model gives us the opportunity to expand. [The BIG team] were professional, organized, and transparent. We consider it a privilege to be a part of the national expansion.” Eilaf also chimed in, “We also recognized how quickly BIG was growing in Ontario and saw that same potential here. We definitely wanted to be at the forefront of BIG’s growth in Alberta.”

For Billyard Insurance Group, the forging into national territory is a significant step, having dedicated considerable resources to build technology and infrastructure to support and sustain growth on a national scale. Their company mission is to have a brick and mortar establishment in all key provinces across Canada. Stephen Billyard is pleased to see the first of this expansion take place in Alberta, “[It] is certainly a growing territory with a dense commercial and residential population. We are excited to be partnered with them and continue together to drive success in serving families and businesses in Edmonton, Alberta.”

Haseeb and Eilaf are overwhelmed with the support they’ve received thus far and look forward to serving the Edmonton community, “We are proud to be in Alberta and to protect the residents of Edmonton through trustworthy and affordable insurance coverage,” they commented.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 48 branches in key cities of Ontario and Alberta. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Charlotte Steinschifter

charlotte@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 826