BioSweep Canada and Carbonzero team up to Quantify Environmental Benefits of BioSweep Process & Technology

TORONTO, ON, MAY 11, 2022/insPRESS/ – Carbonzero and BioSweep Canada Corporation are excited to announce a partnership that will see the companies work together to measure a corporate carbon footprint for BioSweep Canada and assess the company’s process and technology for emissions reductions when compared to conventional insurance property loss claims that often generate significant amounts of landfill waste.

BIOSWEEP TECHNOLOGY HELPS DIVERT WASTE TO MITIGATE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS

BioSweep Canada provides deodorization and decontamination services across the country. Working with insurance professionals in the field, BioSweep’s process and advanced technology eradicates odours and contaminants, restoring buildings and contents, all while having a positive environmental impact.

Carbonzero is working with BioSweep to determine the positive effect that their process and technology has on the environment through a climate change lens, as well as to calculate the company’s operational greenhouse gas emissions and provide opportunities to source carbon offsets.

Through its proprietary process and technology, BioSweep helps to divert a large amount of waste that otherwise would have gone to landfill through a conventional insurance claim. Further, by reducing the need for the manufacturing and delivery of replacement building materials and furniture, the use of the BioSweep process has ancillary environmental benefits for property losses involving any odour component. The process can restore and regenerate homes and the items within them so that instead of demolition and excessive tear out of rooms and furniture, it can have a second life after disaster.

In a new project with Carbonzero, BioSweep is working to quantify climate change related benefits of their process and technology, compared to traditional landfill disposal practices that often occur in property loss claims. Through the completion of the project, BioSweep will be able to communicate a defensible, well-researched, CO2-avoidance figure that is a direct result of the use of its process and technology.

“With this initiative BioSweep Canada is attempting to raise awareness and assist in creating solutions to address the environmental impact of emergency property claims” says Todd Cadenhead, VP Operations at BioSweep Canada, “Reducing the volume of materials and contents currently destined to end up in landfills and subsequently replaced can have a major impact on carbon emissions and other greenhouse gasses. By engaging with BioSweep, a more

efficient scope of work is created that will also have a positive environmental impact when compared to more traditional practices.”

BIOSWEEP CORPORATE GHG INVENTORY

Looking to strengthen its corporate sustainability strategy on a path towards achieving carbon neutrality by the end of 2022, BioSweep will work with Carbonzero to complete a GHG Inventory of their Scope 1, 2, and most material Scope 3 emissions. As a key component of the company’s environmental efforts as part of its ESG programming, BioSweep will measure its greenhouse gas emissions as a foundational step to addressing the company’s environmental impact areas and acting as a stronger corporate citizen. In the coming years, BioSweep will be considering potential emissions reductions opportunities, for example, examining the potential electrification of some of its corporate fleet.

“BioSweep has put in a tremendous effort to measure the company’s Canada-wide greenhouse gas inventory this year” says Liam Conway, VP Advisory Services at Carbonzero, “Over the coming months, we’re excited to help the company tell the story of how its technology can make a positive climate impact in the property restoration and insurance claim industries.”

BIOSWEEP TO OFFSET EMISSIONS THROUGH CARBONZERO OFFSET PORTFOLIO

Carbonzero is also providing BioSweep with options to offset the company’s operational emissions with their portfolio of carbon offset projects. These projects, both Canadian and Internationally based, are created for the purpose of drawing down emissions, creating jobs, and supporting the local communities in which projects are developed.

ABOUT BIOSWEEP CANADA

BIOSWEEP® Canada is the industry leader in Commercial and Residential Deodourization and Decontamination. With offices located across Canada, BioSweep permanently eliminates odours in building structures and contents with the most efficient, effective and environmentally sustainable process available in the market. Engaging BioSweep in your odour claims process significantly reduces cycle time and ensures cost efficiency.

BioSweep Canada is part of a global network of science-based deodorization service providers operating in the US, UK, Australia and the UAE focussed on providing exceptional customer experience.

ABOUT CARBONZERO

Carbonzero was founded in 2006 and has risen to become a leader in the design and implementation of corporate carbon reduction strategies and solutions in the emerging low carbon economy. Carbonzero helps transform organizations by aiding them in assessing, reporting, and reducing their emissions. Our approach, tools and services ensure that our clients can cost- effectively meet their carbon auditing reduction commitments while developing the framework for implementation of reduction activities.