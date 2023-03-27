Brittany Drew joins Specialty Risk & Intelligence Services as National Manager, Research & Intelligence.

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – Specialty Risk & Intelligence Services Inc. (SRIS), a leading Canadian multidisciplinary Intelligence, Investigation and Risk Consulting agency, today announced that Brittany Drew has joined its team as National Manager, Research & Intelligence. In this role, she will lead the development of our research and intelligence team, driving high quality expectations while managing our rapidly accelerating growth.

Brittany joins SRIS after having recently worked at KPMG, conducting international investigative and integrity due diligence reviews.

“Brittany brings in several years of experience and an impressive solid record, specializing in open-source intelligence and due diligence investigations. She has worked on various high-profile legal matters and mergers and acquisitions contracts. Her diverse expertise and capabilities working complex matters, make her an excellent addition for this new role at SRIS.” Said Mandy Yousif, SRIS Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Holden, SRIS Chief Executive Officer advised “Brittany will add a senior layer of expertise and capability to the SRIS Management Team. She is dynamic and well equipped to assume this role while SRIS enjoys such rapid growth.”

“I am pleased to join SRIS and become part of its growing team. I have known and worked closely with Mandy Yousif, for over 10 years, her experience and industry knowledge within the intelligence and investigation field is premier in this profession. I am excited to be working with Mandy again and the remarkable team at SRIS.” Said Brittany Drew.

ABOUT SRIS

SRIS specializes in corporate intelligence, legal support, insurance management and compliance and regulatory assessment. SRIS works with multinational corporations, financial institutions, the legal industry, insurance-based businesses, regulatory bodies, hedge funds, and institutional investment firms. The firm’s specialized solutions include due diligence (merges and acquisitions, franchise investigations, C-suite executives, and vendor screening); high-stakes litigation and disputes; defamation and reputational damages; asset tracing and recovery; fraud detection and mitigation; open-source intelligence/social media investigation; and intellectual property and trademark disputes.

For further information on SRIS please visit www.sris.ca