Brokerage Giant partners with Top Broker on joint venture acquisition

WELLAND, ON, JANUARY 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group Inc. (BIG) announced today its new partnership with Hunter Insurance Inc. operating as My Hunter (“My Hunter”). BIG’s President, Stephen Billyard, has partnered with Irfan Shafqat, Managing Partner of the BIG Mississauga East office, in a joint venture to operate My Hunter. Rebranded with a fresh look and feel, My Hunter brings a new perspective to the insurance landscape. Clients will be matched with a dedicated Insurance Hunter who will track down the best insurance package to suit their unique needs.

Both parties are excited to be entering into this partnership together. Managing Partner of BIG Mississauga East, Irfan Shafqat, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. “Partnering with Billyard Insurance Group and Stephen Billyard on this venture was a no-brainer. The support Billyard Insurance Group has offered to me, and my team over the years, has been unparalleled. Within only 6 years, BIG Mississauga East has scaled from a small staff of 5 people to nearly 100 employees. The broad market access provided by BIG and the exceptional departmental support from head office has helped fuel our growth. I have always felt that Stephen and I think very similarly when it comes to insurance; I believe our unique skill sets will help scale the operations of My Hunter. I cannot wait to use my experience in everything I have learned at Billyard Insurance Group to grow My Hunter.”

BIG’s President, Stephen Billyard, also expressed his excitement for the partnership saying, “Irfan is one of Canada’s leading insurance brokers and has been the top broker for Billyard Insurance Group for many years. As the Managing Partner, Irfan quickly built Mississauga East into the top producing branch in the company. We could not be prouder to partner with Irfan on this new venture. He has proven to be an industry leader and will surely make My Hunter one of the top insurance brokerages in the country.”

My Hunter is already in full operation and has hit the ground running, serving thousands of Canadian families and businesses. “This is an exciting partnership for us both” said Billyard, adding that “Irfan and I have always been able to accomplish wonderful things together and I do not doubt this venture will become something we are all very proud of”.

With over 10 years of insurance experience, Irfan has dedicated his time to serving his local community by finding them the best insurance rates and providing top notch customer service. Irfan will continue to play an active role at the BIG Mississauga East branch and will look to bring on key operational leaders and management to lead day-to-day operations.

About My Hunter

My Hunter is one of Canada’s newest and rapidly growing insurance marketplaces. With a focus on offering their clients a streamlined sales experience, My Hunter is pleased to provide access to competitive rates to Ontarians for home insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, and commercial insurance. Customers are provided with a personalized insurance experience with the ability to shop and secure a fully customizable quote online. The My Hunter team has dedicated insurance professionals to ensure that customers find coverage that fits their specific needs. For more information, please visit MyHunter.Ca.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 75 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113