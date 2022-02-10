BrokerTeam Group Announces Plans to Expand the BrokerTeam Brand Into Alberta, Canada in 2022

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – BrokerTeam Group is excited to announce that they are expanding their BrokerTeam brand into Alberta, Canada by Summer of 2022. The new brokerage will carry the BrokerTeam Alberta name, leveraging their established reputation in the industry among carriers, clients and brokers. The Group has already sparked discussions with interested insurance companies looking for aligned growth in Alberta.

The Alberta expansion plans will be led by Jessica Man, who has been CFO of BrokerTeam Group since 2018. Jessica was appointed CFO-COO during BTG’s Fall Forum in 2021, adding operational responsibilities to her financial expertise.

“Alberta’s insurance regulations and patterns are similar to Ontario’s, and BTG sees natural growth opportunities there,” comments Jessica. “For clients, we are bringing the knowledge and passion synonymous with the name BrokerTeam. For carriers, the BrokerTeam name represents our dedication and reputation; we want BrokerTeam Alberta and our insurance partners to succeed together. For producers, we offer access to a selection of insurance carriers, as well as start-up opportunities.”

This will become the 14th affiliated brokerage under BrokerTeam Group’s management, with other brokerages located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The Group’s current affiliated brokerage in Alberta, Inspire Insurance, focuses on servicing clients within Calgary. BrokerTeam Alberta will target the Edmonton area, as well as the rest of Alberta thanks to their digital reach.

“We know from experience that a hybrid model works well, and BrokerTeam Alberta will be partly supported by digital efforts,” said Royle Leung, CEO of BrokerTeam Group. “But we want to connect with established producers and agents in Alberta looking for further growth within the insurance industry. We know there are many business opportunities within the broker channel, but it’s hard for brokers to get started. BTG can open the door for talented individuals who have the vision and the passion. It’s about more than just growing their book, but we can help them start their own branch or even their own brokerage.”

BrokerTeam Group is looking to provide opportunities to developed brokers in Alberta who have an entrepreneurial mindset and wish to own their own business. With success stories using various business models, BTG can help potential insurance leaders build and develop upon their vision by offering access to insurers; systems, finance and operation support; financial forecasting; and industry and business experience. Established brokers are encouraged to connect with the Group to discuss potential opportunities.

While 2022 will have a heavy focus on growing in Alberta, BrokerTeam Group will continue to dedicate resources to support their current brokerages.

About BrokerTeam Group

BrokerTeam Group is an insurance brokerage management company focused on developing talent and creating leaders. BTG has 13 property and casualty brokerages under their management, including BrokerTeam Insurance, Begin Insurance, CHAT Insurance, Inspire Insurance, Coreservice Insurance, Eon Insurance, PrimeService Insurance, ETC Insurance, BrokerTeam BC, Bespoke Insurance, Broker Union Insurance, Brokerzone Insurance and CSC Insurance. For more information, visit https://brokerteamgroup.ca/.

