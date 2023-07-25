BrokerTeam Group Appoints Jon Chow as Lead of Their Lloyd’s Division, Zipper Underwriting

TORONTO, ON, JULY 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – BrokerTeam Group is pleased to announce Jon Chow as the Vice President of their Lloyd’s Division, recently branded as Zipper Underwriting. Jon brings with him over a decade of experience from the carrier side of the insurance industry, with extensive knowledge in the management and development of broker relationships.

The Group held the Lloyd’s coverholder status in 2010, as a supportive market for their affiliated brokerages across Canada. Now with a dedicated leader and new strategic positioning, Zipper Underwriting is set to become the preferred choice for the Group’s 400+ insurance brokers, as they gain exclusive backyard access to specialty lines backed by in-house underwriting and binding authority.

“Happy to have Jon at the helm of Zipper Underwriting. His experience in managing underwriting teams across P&C, SME and mid-market lines gives him the underwriting acumen Zipper needs to make doing business a seamless process for the Group,” comments William Chan, President of BrokerTeam Insurance.

Officially launched in April 2023, Zipper Underwriting is focused on delivering exceptional service with rapid quoting and binding, wrapped up in an overall simpler experience. At launch, they introduced direct billing, a feature not common in MGA operations.

“Our goal at Zipper is to enable brokers to focus on building relationships with their clients and recommending the best commercial solution for the business. We want to alleviate the need to worry about anything else,” says Jon Chow. “Not only that, with Zipper, we hope to strengthen and deepen the commercial-insurance knowledge of our brokers by making underwriting expertise easily accessible. This ultimately enables our brokers to help their clients make better decisions.”

Currently, Zipper services BrokerTeam Group’s affiliated brokerages, but they have plans to eventually open up to the broader broker community across Canada. As a seasoned leader in the industry, Chow has strategic growth plans to develop external broker partnerships and expand upon Zipper’s insurance product offerings.

ABOUT BROKERTEAM GROUP

BrokerTeam Group is an insurance brokerage management company focused on developing talent and creating leaders. BTG has 14 property and casualty brokerages under their management across Canada, including BrokerTeam Insurance, Begin Insurance, CHAT Insurance, Inspire Insurance, Coreservice Insurance, Eon Insurance, PrimeService Insurance, ETC Insurance, Admiral BC, BrokerTeam Insurance Alberta, Bespoke Insurance, Brokerunion Insurance, Brokerzone Insurance and CSC Insurance. For more information, visit https://brokerteamgroup.ca/.

ABOUT ZIPPER UNDERWRITING

Zipper Underwriting provides insurance products to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients. As a coverholder of Lloyd’s with in-house binding authority, they can create custom solutions for any unique insurance needs. Zipper Underwriting is a division of BrokerTeam Insurance. For more information, please visit https://zipperunderwriting.ca/.

