BrokerTeam Group Opens Their First BrokerTeam Insurance Location in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – BrokerTeam Group announces the launch of their first BrokerTeam Insurance office in Alberta, located in Sherwood Park. Operational since August 2022, BrokerTeam Insurance Sherwood Park is managed by Dinesh Jagasia and Shalini Jagasia. Both Dinesh and Shalini previously served as direct-insurance agents at Desjardins Insurance before joining the broker channel through BrokerTeam Insurance.

BrokerTeam Group first revealed in Q1 2022 their plans to bring the BrokerTeam Insurance brand into Alberta by Summer 2022. The process of finding the right insurance professionals has been a meticulous one, as the Group looks for talented individuals that they could grow with through a branch partnership model. They are excited to have Dinesh and Shalini at the helm of their first Alberta location.

“Over these months, we’ve spoken to a lot of ambitious brokers and agents in Alberta,” comments Jessica Man, CFO-COO of BrokerTeam Group. “There’s a lot of talent in the province, but we are specifically looking for those who are motivated in building their own business and growing in a sustainable manner. We’re glad to have Dinesh and Shalini on board as partners, and our goal is to attract and develop more insurance leaders. We want to create profitable scenarios for our branch directors, our brand, and our carrier partners.”

For experienced brokers and agents who have an entrepreneurial mindset, BrokerTeam Group offers systems, finance and operation support, as well as industry and business expertise. The Group also provides underwriting guidance and oversees the quality of the business. This helps talented candidates build a business with high growth potential, while allowing BrokerTeam Group to establish and maintain quality standards for their brand and their carrier partners.

“Moving over to the broker side means being able to offer our clients more options with better-fitting coverages. After working in the direct model for so many years, having more markets is exciting and challenging at the same time,” say Dinesh and Shalini Jagasia. “We are both client-focused, and we feel we can offer better service to clients through this transition. We embrace this new journey and look forward to growing with BrokerTeam Insurance.”

BrokerTeam Insurance in Alberta will focus on P&C insurance through both traditional and online models. With their local setups, they can provide the professional advice and care that clients have come to expect from the brand. Their digital efforts would allow them to expand their reach beyond physical locations, helping those desiring remote and efficient insurance service.

BrokerTeam Insurance has an established business model that has seen growth for 8 branches in Ontario, 1 location in British Columbia and now 1 location in Alberta, with the brand currently working on launching in other provinces. Driven insurance professionals across Canada looking for branch partnership and other opportunities are encouraged to contact BrokerTeam Group for open discussions.

About BrokerTeam Group

BrokerTeam Group is an insurance brokerage management company focused on developing talent and creating leaders. BTG has 14 property and casualty brokerages under their management across Canada, including BrokerTeam Insurance, Begin Insurance, CHAT Insurance, Inspire Insurance, Coreservice Insurance, Eon Insurance, PrimeService Insurance, ETC Insurance, BrokerTeam BC, BrokerTeam Insurance Alberta, Bespoke Insurance, Brokerunion Insurance, Brokerzone Insurance and CSC Insurance. For more information, visit https://brokerteamgroup.ca/.

CONTACT

Fiona Yeung

Director of Business Development

BrokerTeam Group

fiona.yeung@brokerteam.ca