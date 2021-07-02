BrokerTeam Insurance Announces New Branch Format with the Creation of Goodrates Insurance

TORONTO, ON, JULY 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – BrokerTeam Insurance is excited to announce the launch of its newest branch, Goodrates Insurance, a division of BrokerTeam Insurance Solutions Inc. under the helm of seasoned broker, Fred Lam. Joining BrokerTeam Insurance’s family of branches across Ontario, Goodrates Insurance marks the brokerage’s seventh branch, and the first of its kind with unique branding under the BrokerTeam Insurance banner.

“Creating a branch with an individual brand under an established brokerage like BrokerTeam allows a producer-turned-branch-director like Fred to get creative and focus on the more fun aspects of business ownership,” comments William Chan, President of BrokerTeam Insurance. “With BrokerTeam providing underwriting and administrative support, as well as an office space out of our head office, Goodrates Insurance can operate a virtual office and can focus on providing clients with the care and service that they have always received from us.”

Starting as an insurance broker at BrokerTeam Insurance’s head office 7 years ago, branch director Fred Lam is now embarking on the next chapter of his career by building his own team and starting Goodrates Insurance.

“I am thrilled to be able to take the first steps in achieving my dream of owning my own brokerage,” says Fred Lam. “Having BrokerTeam Insurance’s strong back-office support means that I can save on the cost of having a physical storefront and put more resources and energy into training, marketing and lead generation for producers who are new to the industry.

“With this virtual branch, my goal is to provide career opportunities to those who need or prefer remote work such as individuals with previous family commitments that would make a traditional 9-to-5 difficult,” explains Fred.

Goodrates Insurance is just the first branded branch under this new format for BrokerTeam Insurance. BrokerTeam Insurance is always looking to grow and form new partnerships with entrepreneurial, driven leaders looking to take the next step with branch ownership. For more information, contact talktous@brokerteam.ca, or visit www.goodrates.ca and www.brokerteam.ca.

About BrokerTeam Insurance

BrokerTeam Insurance is a multilingual property and casualty brokerage with seven branches across Ontario. BrokerTeam Insurance is the 2017 winner of the IBAO Brokerage of the Year Award and a proud member of the BrokerTeam Group network of brokerages. For more information, visit https://brokerteam.ca/.