BrokerTeam shines a light on the community’s unsung heros

RICHMOND HILL, ON, DECEMBER 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ontario-based brokerage BrokerTeam Insurance is excited to announce the launch of the 2021 edition of Project SPOTLIGHT, the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative. Created in 2018 by BrokerTeam Insurance, Project SPOTLIGHT aims to shine a light on the community’s hidden needs by supporting small, local community organizations.

The mission of Project SPOTLIGHT is to connect local businesses and the insurance industry with community organizations and to organize creative events to bring more awareness to their causes. This year with the support of its partners, CAA Insurance, Aviva, Borlak Law Office, Baker Tilly, Broker Books and SGI CANADA, Project SPOTLIGHT invited a team of filmmakers from Common Factor Media to produce a mini documentary series to tell the stories of three small, local community organizations in the Greater Toronto Area. The goal is to illuminate the humble but important roles these organizations play in the community.

The three community organizations being showcased are 105 Gibson Centre, Good Foot Delivery, and Not Far From The Tree. The short films are now screening across multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“The impact of the pandemic in the past two years has forced us to reimagine the meaning of community. While many of us have been able to adapt to a new normal, the importance of making connections has become even more relevant. This year with Project SPOTLIGHT, we try to show the different ways communities may reconnect through the power of storytelling,” comments William Chan, President of BrokerTeam Insurance. “We hope that through these short films, more people will gain a greater sense of community and be encouraged to get involved and do more.”

More information about Project SPOTLIGHT 2021 and the three beneficiaries are available at https://theprojectspotlight.ca/project-spotlight-2021/.

About Project SPOTLIGHT 2021’s beneficiaries

105 Gibson Centre, a Markham-based community centre, is devoted to bringing positive change by offering educational and recreational facilities and programs, older adult and youth services, a food bank, and physical and mental health services.

Good Foot Delivery, a charity and social enterprise in Toronto, provides meaningful employment for the neuro-diverse community through a professional courier service delivered via public transit and on foot.

Not Far From The Tree, a fruit picking and sharing project based in Toronto, works to connect generous tree registrants with excess fruit to volunteers in their community who are willing to pick and share it.

About BrokerTeam Insurance

BrokerTeam Insurance is a multilingual property and casualty brokerage with seven branches across Ontario. BrokerTeam Insurance is the 2017 winner of the IBAO Brokerage of the Year Award and a proud member of the BrokerTeam Group network of brokerages. For more information, visit https://brokerteam.ca/.