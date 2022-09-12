BrokerTeam supports the Cycling Without Age movement

RICHMOND HILL, ON, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ontario-based brokerage BrokerTeam Insurance is excited to announce the launch of the 2022 edition of Project SPOTLIGHT, the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative. Created in 2018 by BrokerTeam Insurance, Project SPOTLIGHT aims to shine a light on the community’s hidden needs by supporting small, local community organizations.

With the support of its partners, CAA Insurance, Aviva Canada, SGI CANADA, Travelers Canada, Borlak Law Office, and Baker Tilly, Project SPOTLIGHT shined a light on Cycling Without Age-Hamilton & Burlington Chapter. Founded in 2012 in Denmark, the Cycling Without Age movement has volunteers visit senior facilities around the community and offer rides on Trishaw bikes, tailor made three wheeled electric assist tricycles.

With Project SPOTLIGHT’s support, including a donation of $20,000, the Hamilton & Burlington Chapter is able to make its second Trishaw bike serviceable in Burlington to provide free rides for the seniors. A team of filmmakers was also invited to help the Chapter produce an online video series to spread its story and engage new partners, volunteers, and donors.

To inspire the local communities within the York Region, Project SPOTLIGHT invited the Hamilton & Burlington Chapter to visit Markham-Richmond Hill to train volunteers on the Trishaws and offer free rides for the local seniors. A successful free riding day was held last week in Markham’s historic Unionville Main Street area, with the attendance of local community and business leaders.

“The past couple of years have brought society’s most vulnerable populations and their mental wellness to the forefront. This year with Project SPOTLIGHT, we are shining a light on an organization that focuses on bringing seniors outside to enjoy the great outdoors. Cycling Without Age helps seniors connect with nature and also offers a great opportunity to socialize” comments William Chan, President of BrokerTeam Insurance. “We hope that through the video series and the Hamilton & Burlington Chapter’s special visit to York Region, more people will be encouraged to get involved and do more.”

More information about Project SPOTLIGHT 2022 is available at https://theprojectspotlight.ca/project-spotlight-2022/.

About Cycling Without Age Hamilton and Burlington Chapter

Cycling Without Age (CWA) is a volunteer-run program that aims to bring seniors back into the community through rides on their trishaws. CWA International started in 2012 in Denmark, and the program is now in more than 52 countries. Since its start in 2021, the Hamilton & Burlington Chapter offers free and universal access to the special trishaw bike rides in the beautiful outdoors to Hamilton and Burlington seniors and others facing barriers to movement. The rides, piloted by trained volunteers, provide opportunities to the seniors to connect with neighbours and nature. The Chapter is currently working with a few local retirement homes and community institutions to offer regular rides in both Hamilton and Burlington.

About BrokerTeam Insurance

BrokerTeam Insurance is a multilingual property and casualty brokerage with seven branches across Ontario. BrokerTeam Insurance is the 2017 winner of the IBAO Brokerage of the Year Award and a proud member of the BrokerTeam Group network of brokerages. For more information, visit https://brokerteam.ca/.