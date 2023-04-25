Brokerunion Insurance Announces Their Latest Branch, Broker Nation Insurance

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – Brokerunion Insurance is excited to announce their newest branch Broker Nation Insurance, led by Harish Nalliah. Located in Mississauga, Broker Nation services all of Ontario, specializing in property and casualty insurance, as well as life insurance.

Brokerunion Insurance now has three service locations across Ontario including their Pickering head office. The brokerage has a Barrie branch under the Brokerunion banner, with Broker Nation becoming the brokerage’s first branch to operate under a different marketing brand.

“We’re very happy to have Harish Nalliah onboard as one of the key leaders at our brokerage,” comments Muqit Aziz, President of Brokerunion. “Harish adds a dynamic facet to Brokerunion; his eagerness to continuously educate himself and others makes him the ideal choice in helping us establish this new branch model. It opens up more growth opportunities for Brokerunion, as well as Broker Nation.”

Aligned with Brokerunion’s motto for success, Broker Nation has already grown to be a team of 10 licensed brokers, with the focus of being a people-first branch. Born in Sri Lanka and growing up in Germany, Harish immigrated to Canada knowing little-to-no English. He understands the importance of helping others overcome language barriers, whether that language is English or insurance terminology.

“At Broker Nation, we welcome those from all walks of life. We want every client to have the knowledge they need to make an informed decision. We treat our brokers the same way. We want those who join us to have the tools to succeed,” remarks Harish. “It’s about the vibe. It’s how we build relationships with our own people and with our clients.”

This branded branch model creates another arm for rapid growth for Brokerunion. In just two short years since their inception in 2020, Brokerunion Insurance was named IBAO’s Brokerage of the Year – Under 25 Brokers. The ability to offer different branch models, in addition to their internal brokerage structure, allows Brokerunion to attract talent from both RIBO-licensed and OTL-licensed pools. Insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset are encouraged to reach out to Brokerunion to discuss career and business opportunities.

ABOUT BROKERUNION INSURANCE

Part of BrokerTeam Group, Brokerunion is a P&C Insurance and Life Insurance brokerage with access to a full suite of markets, including 16 insurance carriers in Canada and specialty markets. As an Ontario brokerage, Brokerunion offers localized insurance advice in 22 languages. For more information, visit https://www.brokerunion.ca/ and https://www.brokernation.ca/.

CONTACT

Muqit Aziz

President, Brokerunion

muqit.aziz@brokerunion.ca