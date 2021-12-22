Brooks, Alberta home to new location of RCC DKI

BROOKS, AB, DECEMBER 21, 2021/insPRESS – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the opening of a third location of Rocky Cross Construction DKI (RCC DKI). The new location will serve Brooks and the surrounding area.

Rocky Cross Construction was established in 1981 and joined the DKI Canada Network in 2016 with two locations in Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. In their more than 40 years of service, RCC DKI has become known for their dedication to customer satisfaction and the high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective restoration services they provide.

Yesterday’s grand opening of the location allowed local officials, businesses and homeowners a behind-the-scenes look at the new shop, participate in a ribbon cutting, and see some of the state-of-the-art technology used during the restoration process.

“We want to thank everyone that came out to support our grand opening,” says Eric Skaarup, Branch Manager at RCC DKI Brooks. “We are excited to be part of the Brooks community and to be able to make a positive impact in the lives of property owners in the area. We look forward to bringing the same quality and service we are known for to our new location.”

“RCC DKI has built an incredible reputation for service at their other locations,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development at DKI Canada. “We are confident that their decades of experience with a wide variety of claims will be extremely beneficial to the area. We are also very pleased to be able to expand the DKI Canada Network into Brooks as we continue to build upon our National, coast to coast, coverage.”

RCC DKI’s Brooks location is open for business now at:

550, 2nd Avenue East in Brooks, Alberta T1R 0H5

-30-

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca