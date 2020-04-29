CAA Insurance Company successfully launches CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance Solution

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that CAA Insurance Company has successfully launched CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance as its preferred solution for sending customers their auto insurance cards (eSlips) over email. The launch coincides during a challenging time when paper and in-person meetings are less favourable and digital tools such as My Proof of Insurance are encouraged to ensure safe and consistent customer service.

Launched in 2018, CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance solution was developed collaboratively with industry support from insurers and brokers in response to a growing consumer demand for easier and convenient digital options within the insurance landscape. Since its release, support for the solution has grown year over year, with an increase in provincial approvals of electronic proof of auto insurance expanding across the country.

With a history of providing customers convenient and innovative auto insurance options, CAA Insurance looked to My Proof of Insurance as the next step in their digital road map. The solution provides customers with a free and secure way to receive, store and present their insurance documents and eSlips. Leveraging mobile wallet technology, eSlips are stored in a customers’ mobile wallet and can be accessed without the internet or having to download a separate app or sign into a company portal.

“Offering customers, a digital, efficient way to get their auto insurance cards, or eSlips, is an exciting addition to our service portfolio,” says Matthew Turack, President of CAA Insurance. “What was especially helpful was the fact that the registration, adoption, and launch of the solution was seamless. A simple and straightforward API meant we weren’t stuck in the implementation phase for months, allowing us to launch the solution in a time frame we were comfortable with.”

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

