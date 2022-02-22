Canada’s Immigration 2022-2024 levels plan has just been announced – it’s the right time to get your immigration lawyer clients insured with CHES Special Risk!

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – Canada is set to increase immigration levels over next three years. This is the right time for Immigration Lawyers & Consultants to get the right coverage against unintentional mishaps during this busy time.

Immigration lawyers play a significant role throughout the entire immigration process, from filing their client’s applications to representing their client cases in the tribunal. Any mistake can result in expensive losses for your clients. As a result, it’s vital to have the proper insurance to protect themselves against liability and litigation.

CHES Special Risk provides comprehensive Immigration Lawyers & Consultants Insurance to help them stay covered against unexpected events.

Our package protects against mistakes like:

Errors, negligence, or omissions in services provided by your client leading to costly losses or delays.

Claims of libel, slander, or false advertising from a client or third party.

Providing wrong advice to clients for their immigration application process.

Accused of not performing the services as promised.

Trust CHES for your Immigration Lawyers & Consultant client’s insurance needs!

At CHES Special Risk, creative thinking, collaboration, and a focus on developing a deep understanding of our broker’s needs; enables us to create customized insurance solutions that help our broker partners achieve their business objectives.

Our unique offering aims to cover the risks that traditional package insurers may miss or provide at inadequate levels. We, therefore, design our products to offer specific policies that give your clients realistic cover at the best price.

Stop Searching – Start Finding Insurance Solutions.

Contact one of our #ChampionsForBrokers underwriting experts today!

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening market place, commencing with a particular speciality in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca