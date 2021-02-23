Canada’s Premier InsurTech Conference Opens Registration for Virtual Conference

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – MSA Research is excited to announce that the full agenda for InsurTech North 2021 is finalized and registration is now open! The event will take place virtually April 22-23, 2021.

Founded in 2018, InsurTech North is a leading forum for InsurTechs, life/health and P&C insurers, reinsurers, brokers, MGAs, digital leaders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. As announced last November, and given the prolonged duration of the pandemic, InsurTech North’s Advisory Committee felt that it was very important for the InsurTech ecosystem to convene virtually. Last year’s conference was slated to run in person in April 2020 but due to COVID-19, it didn’t take place.­­

This year’s conference theme is aptly named “Where the Rubber Hits the Road”, highlighting the move from hype to action and the need for meaningful ‘move the needle’ traction. With 45+ expert speakers from leading insurers, InsurTechs, regulatory bodies, accelerators/incubators and capital providers, InsurTech North 2021 promises to be outstanding.

Sessions cover diverse topics including a broad overview of where InsurTech is headed, principles-based regulation, AI, the customer journey, claims tech, connected health, open banking for insurers, the future of mobility, and winning by working together.

Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to view the full agenda, register or to obtain more information.

Other highlights include:

Wolf Pack Startup Pitch Competition (final roster of competitors will be announced later this month)

Connect with conference attendees and industry-leading companies. Book one-on-one video meetings with other attendees through the event platform, Brella

InsurTech Spotlight (new!): Get to know the insurtechs in attendance. Qualifying insurtechs will have the option to host a virtual booth. Attendees will be able to easily view them all in one convenient location.

Interactive Breakout Session: Attendees will have the chance to reinvent certain aspects of the insurtech/incumbent space in an interactive facilitated workshop on deconstructing key ecosystem issues.

“I picked this conference in particular because of the networking value,” said Aly Dhalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Finaeo and recipient of the 2019 Wolf Pack Start Up Pitch Competition. “In fact, InsurTech North created one of our (Finaeo’s) first partnerships,” shared Dhalla.

The agenda and format of InsurTech North was shaped by a world-class advisory committee of diverse leaders including:

Mukul Ahuja , Partner, Strategy & Artificial Intelligence, Financial Services & Insurance Leader, Omnia AI at Deloitte

, Partner, Strategy & Artificial Intelligence, Financial Services & Insurance Leader, Omnia AI at Deloitte Jan Arp , Managing Partner, Holt Accelerator

, Managing Partner, Holt Accelerator Sue Britton , CEO & Founder, Fintech Growth Syndicate (FGS)

, CEO & Founder, Fintech Growth Syndicate (FGS) Aly Dhalla , CEO & Co-Founder, Finaeo

, CEO & Co-Founder, Finaeo Stephen Goldstein , Vice President, Client eXperience Lead, RGAX

, Vice President, Client eXperience Lead, RGAX Blake Hill , Vice President, Insurance, dacadoo

, Vice President, Insurance, dacadoo Keegan Iles , Partner, National Insurance Consulting Leader, PwC

, Partner, National Insurance Consulting Leader, PwC Alice Keung , Most Recently Chief Transformation Officer, Economical Insurance

, Most Recently Chief Transformation Officer, Economical Insurance Laviva Mazhar , Associate, Luge Capital

, Associate, Luge Capital Abhay Raman , Chief Security Officer, Sun Life Financial

, Chief Security Officer, Sun Life Financial Parna Sabet-Stephenson , Partner, Gowling WLG

, Partner, Gowling WLG Daniel Sinclair , Vice President & Head, Corporate Development, The Co-operators

, Vice President & Head, Corporate Development, The Co-operators Paul Winston, Principal, IE Advisory

“In short, what’s impressed me is the huge variety of attendees from P&C and Life Co., individual and group, VCs and other advisors to the community,” said Keegan Iles, Partner, PwC, and returning Wolf Pack Pitch Competition Leader, “The networking as a result is fantastic,” continued Iles, “and when you look around, there are real deals going down. This is what you want to see at an insurtech conference.”

About InsurTech North

InsurTech North provides attendees an essential opportunity to connect with forward-thinking experts including insurance company executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The program is designed to drive insurance technology innovation, opportunity and learning to assist decision makers in the life/health and P&C industries. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to register.

About MSA Research

Market Security Analysis & Research Inc. (MSA) is a Canadian-owned, independent and impartial analytical research firm focused on the Canadian insurance industry. Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian insurers. Its mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis. MSA reports and software are currently used by more than

90% of Canadian insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers and commercial brokers, all broker associations, all major audit/actuarial firms, equity research and investment banking shops,

regulators, governments, third-party administrators, academics and others.

