Canadian Broker Network announces 2021 Underwriters of the Year

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2021 Underwriters of the Year.

“CBN members have personally selected these individuals as having met and exceeded our award criteria during a particularly challenging time in the industry,” said Lorie Phair, president of CBN.

The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.

“While we have traditionally focused this award on primary insurers, this year we have introduced an additional award for MGA Underwriter of the Year,” said Andrew Kemp, chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all our winners and thank them for their contributions,” Kemp concluded.

Commercial Award Recipients

Linda Tetreault, Aviva Canada

Chris Hirte, Intact Insurance

Jennifer Irving, Northbridge Insurance

Derek Waters, Economical Insurance

Jordan Thompson, Intact Insurance

Brad Clisdell, Aviva Canada

Nelson deQuintal, Intact Insurance

Kathy Morris, Economical Insurance

Personal Award Recipients

Justyna Gordon, Intact Insurance

Kirra Moore, Aviva Canada

Tony Machado, Intact Insurance

Anthony Guaragna, Travelers Canada

Jason King, Aviva Canada

Paolo Bottiglieri, Intact Insurance

Shawn Brockley, CAA Insurance

MGA Award Recipients

Jocelyn Côté, Assurances Evolution

Emily Han, Unique Risks

Brett Graham, Agile Underwriting Solutions

Brynja Clipsham, Vailo Insurance Services

Steve Hrab, Burns & Wilcox

Heath Paull, i3 Underwriting Services

Daniel Moses, TruStar

About the Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com