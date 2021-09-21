Canadian Broker Network announces 2021 Underwriters of the Year

September 21, 2021 by Canadian Broker Network
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2021 Underwriters of the Year.
“CBN members have personally selected these individuals as having met and exceeded our award criteria during a particularly challenging time in the industry,” said Lorie Phair, president of CBN.
The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.
“While we have traditionally focused this award on primary insurers, this year we have introduced an additional award for MGA Underwriter of the Year,” said Andrew Kemp, chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all our winners and thank them for their contributions,” Kemp concluded.
Commercial Award Recipients
Linda Tetreault, Aviva Canada
Chris Hirte, Intact Insurance
Jennifer Irving, Northbridge Insurance
Derek Waters, Economical Insurance
Jordan Thompson, Intact Insurance
Brad Clisdell, Aviva Canada
Nelson deQuintal, Intact Insurance
Kathy Morris, Economical Insurance
Personal Award Recipients
Justyna Gordon, Intact Insurance
Kirra Moore, Aviva Canada
Tony Machado, Intact Insurance
Anthony Guaragna, Travelers Canada
Jason King, Aviva Canada
Paolo Bottiglieri, Intact Insurance
Shawn Brockley, CAA Insurance
MGA Award Recipients
Jocelyn Côté, Assurances Evolution
Emily Han, Unique Risks
Brett Graham, Agile Underwriting Solutions
Brynja Clipsham, Vailo Insurance Services
Steve Hrab, Burns & Wilcox
Heath Paull, i3 Underwriting Services
Daniel Moses, TruStar
About the Canadian Broker Network
The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.
Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.
Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian
For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com