Canadian Broker Network announces 2022 Chairman’s Circle Award Recipients

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2022 Chairman’s Circle award recipients acknowledging top sales performance in Commercial, Life and Benefits.

Congratulations to the following individuals on their significant achievements:

Acera Insurance: Connor Afcouliotis, Chantell Arsenault, Morly Bishop, Kevin Casey, James Casorso, David Chiu, Rob Cyr, Ghalib Dattadeen, Aliya Daya, Roz Dickett, William Downing, Greg Grebinski, Tracy Hayes, Dave Ledinski, Curtis Levinsky, Gordon Li, Clint MacDonald, Marv Martin, Angela McKerlich, Rosy Mounce, Amar Munjal, Mason Norman, Kaare Odegard, Anthony Parker, Harj Parmar, Sam Pearson, Grant Pritchard, Ebony Rogers, Holly Sells, Cory Simic, Jordan Sontag

Acera Insurance, formerly Megson Fitzpatrick Insurance: James McCracken, Luke Mills

Acera Insurance, formerly Rogers McLean Shaw Insurance: Haaris Karimullah, Ryan Lyster

Cal LeGrow Insurance: Jeff Davis, Curtis Pike

FCA Insurance Brokers: Andrew Cartwright, Mike Di Pinto, Matt Manol

Guthrie Insurance Brokers: Jeff Clarkson

Lawrie Insurance Group: Chad Brownlee, Kim Daredia, Debbie Gowsell, Michael Molloy

Synex Assurance: Dominic Éthier, Dominic Joly, Maryse Rivard, Keith Vokey

