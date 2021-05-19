Canadian Broker Network – Growing Again!

TORONTO, MAY 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the expansion of its membership. To our CBN member community, we welcome:

Gaudreau Assurances, Montreal, QC; Nation West Insurance, Winnipeg, MB; Rogers McLean Shaw Insurance, Edmonton, AB; and Vienneau Insurance, Shediac, NB.

As new members in our network, they keep the freedom of operating on their own but add the power and potential from their CBN peers, their new strategic partners. We are excited they chose CBN and have joined our expanding CBN community, says Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN.

The Canadian Broker Network is continuing with its growth plans. If you’re an independent broker looking for a competitive advantage and industry scale and you meet our membership criteria; or, if you’re considering partnership or succession solutions, we’d like to hear from you. Please contact us to learn more about the potential with CBN, says Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

About the Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $1.8 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.

Media Contact

Angela Venner,

Canadian Broker Network

416-855-8150 x 4818

angela@canadianbrokernetwork.com

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com