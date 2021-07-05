Canadian Medical Assessment Centre (CMAC) welcomes  Debbie Brockway and Tiziana Marcellitti to their growing team

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JULY 5, 2020/insPRESS/ – Canadian Medical Assessment Centre (CMAC) is excited and proud to announce that Debbie Brockway, Director of Defense Business Development and Tiziana Marcellitti, Director of Defense Marketing, have joined our growing team.

Debbie and Tiziana come to CMAC with over three decades of combined experience in Business Development, Marketing, Client Relations, Claims Adjusting and National Account Management within the insurance industry.

As the Directors of Defense Business Development and Defense Marketing, Debbie and Tiziana are responsible for leading all aspects of obtaining new AB (including CAT)/Tort defence business for the company, marketing and brand awareness, and maintaining key relations with current clientele.

Professionally, Debbie is a past Executive Board Member of the Honorable Order of the Blue Goose and both Debbie and Tiziana have held memberships with and volunteered for various industry organizations, including TIWA, OIAA and WICC.

Debbie, Tiziana and the entire CMAC team look forward to working with you and exceeding all of your independent medical evaluation needs and expectations!

About Canadian Medical Assessment Centre

Canadian Medical Assessment Centre (CMAC) is a trusted national IME company providing a spectrum of services across Canada.

Our goal is to ensure that our clients have the proper assessments, assessors and latest evidence-based knowledge to adjudicate files at the right value.

Our services include the provision of independent medical assessments and reports (both plaintiff and defence), as well as the management of multi-disciplinary medico-legal files, accident benefits (CAT and non-CAT), disability claims, and medical malpractice reviews.

Visit us at www.cmacs.ca.