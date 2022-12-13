Canadian Underwriter and FRISS Leaders join the WICC Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Ontario chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce two recent appointments to its Board of Directors: Pam Chodda Young, Director, Business Development, at Canadian Underwriter and Sindy Houle, Director of Sales at FRISS.

“Pam is a seasoned media leader and Cindy an experienced director, all of whom have been involved with our organization in many capacities,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. Pam will lead the Media Relations Portfolio, succeeding Sandra Parente.

Since 2019, Sandra Parente has led the Media Relations Portfolio with great success and played a vital role in the 25th Anniversary celebrations and advertising efforts last year. Sindy succeeds Josie Porto, as Chair of a newly defined portfolio – Donations and Strategic Community Outreach. Josie Porto has been instrumental since 2019, as Volunteer Relations Chair, leading the WICC Ambassadors with incredible commitment and focus, culminating in increased awareness of WICC and some wonderful articles and events over the years.

We thank Sandra and Josie for their stewardship and support in ensuring a smooth transition in the succession of these vital roles on the WICC Ontario Board and recognize the huge impact they have had on WICC’s mission. Horrick adds, “We are fortunate to have strong leaders with a solid understanding of our strategic priorities as we build on WICC’s notable success over the past 26 years.”

Our recent appointments to its Board of Directors are well-known and highly regarded in the industry.

“In one way or another, each of us has been touched by cancer. I lost my husband and the father of my two young children nearly four years ago, and I know firsthand the impact the funds raised have on cancer patients and their families. My involvement with WICC allows me to continue to do my part in supporting the cause while giving back to our generous community,” says Houle.

Chodda Young adds, “It’s exciting to see how WICC unites and informs the industry in a way that truly impacts the lives of those who rely on research breakthroughs and compassion to continue on their path. Being a part of change and improvement always leads to new growth levels and life values. I look forward to propelling media efforts across Canada and creating new opportunities to support WICC’s mission.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for WICC in any way, please send a note to info@wicc.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca