Canary joins Envista’s major loss group as technical lead, fire and explosion

CHICAGO, MAY 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensics consulting and engineering firm, announced today that Larry Canary, Vice President of Fire & Explosion for their European offices, will now join the North America Major Loss Group as Technical Lead, Fire and Explosion.

Canary worked as Envista’s Vice President of Fire and Explosion, in the western United States, prior to relocating to London. While in Europe, he helped expand the fire division over the last year and a half, and in that time, nearly 75 percent of the fire cases coming through the door were in the major loss category.

“We are really pleased to have Larry back in the states after a very successful couple of years in Europe,” said Mark Ewing, Technical Director, Major Loss, Envista Forensics. “The team there has grown and learned a lot under his guidance, and now, he’s putting that focus into the U.S. and Canada.”

Envista’s multi-disciplinary Major Loss group has worked on complex matters for more than 30 years. Canary is set to lend his expertise to the large loss fire group who has conducted investigations for the U.S. Navy, and two of the largest wildfires documented in the western hemisphere. They conduct origin and cause investigations that range from multi-million-dollar cases to $500M cases including manufacturing facilities, warehouses, power production, oil and gas, refineries, medical facilities, and many others.

“We’ve worked on numerous complex losses over the years, across lots of different industries, and Larry was on a number of those cases,” said Mike Driscoll, Technical Director, Fire and Explosion, Envista Forensics. “He’ll be combining forces with our major loss investigators to hone our strategy, train more investigators, and assist with client development.”

Envista’s investigators are used to handling everything that comes with large loss management, and many, like Canary, say process and technology have a lot to do with it.

“When it comes down to uncomplicating the complicated, process and methodology are key, especially when the investigation involves fraud or subrogation,” mentions Canary. “It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, having the ability to get aerial footage, 3D forensic imaging for evidence preservation, and access to other experts for a multi-disciplinary perspective can assist investigations in a big way.”

Excited by the opportunity, Canary says, “I am so grateful for my time in Europe. I worked alongside some incredible engineers, and now I get the chance to do it all over again on the other side of the pond with our growing Major Loss group.”

For more information on Envista’s major loss team, or fire division, visit www.envistaforensics.com. To contact Larry Canary directly, please email larry.canary@envistaforesics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. They provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, cyber security and digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Their experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia.

Media Contact:

Amanda Emery

Marketing Manager

Envista Forensics

+1 224.645.4071

Amanda.Emery@envistaforensics.com