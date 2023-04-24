“Celebrating of the arrival of Michelin Guide to Canada” CHES Special Risk Launches New Product for Michelin Guide Recommended Restaurant Insurance

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk is excited to announce the launch of its newest insurance product, specifically designed for Michelin Guide recommended restaurants across Canada. This innovative new insurance policy offers comprehensive coverage tailored to the unique needs of the food and hospitality industry, providing peace of mind to restaurant owners and their teams.

The Michelin Guide is recognized worldwide as the premier restaurant guidebook, with a rigorous selection process for its coveted stars. Restaurants that receive Michelin recognition are among the best in the industry, known for their exceptional culinary offerings and exceptional service. CHES Special Risk is proud to support these businesses by offering specialized insurance coverage that meets their specific needs.

“We understand owning a Michelin Guide recommended restaurant comes with unique set of challenges, from sourcing the finest ingredients to providing top notch service”, said Gary Hirst, CEO of CHES Special Risk. “Our new product has been designed with these challenges in mind, providing coverage that is tailored to the unique risks that restaurant owners face.”

CHES Special Risk is a leading insurance provider for the restaurant and gastronomy industry, specializing in covering risks that traditional insurers may miss or provide at inadequate levels. The company’s unique offering is designed to provide realistic coverage at the right price with tailored policies that cover specific risks faced by the industry.

MGAs COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS

Broad form or named perils form with various limitations and exclusions

Electronic breakdown, including refrigeration breakdown and food spoilage

Building owners as well as tenant contents-only packages

Liability limits up to $5,000,000, including host liquor, tenant’s legal liability, pollution, employee benefits, advertising, and medical payments

Limited live entertainment appetite

“We are thrilled to offer this new insurance product to Michelin Guide recommended restaurants across Canada,” added Hirst. “Our team of experts have worked tirelessly to create an insurance policy that is tailored to the unique needs of this industry.”

For more information on CHES Special Risk’s new Michelin Guide recommended restaurant insurance policy, please contact CHES underwriters at:

QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

