CEP Forensic announces four new P.Eng. designations in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, MAY 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – CEP Forensic is proud to announce the P.Eng. designation of four forensic experts in its Alberta offices.

Claudia Blandford, M.E.Sc., P.Eng., has worked in the Calgary office since 2017, specializing in property and biomechanical claims. She has been at CEP for over 4 years, and in that time, she has tackled over 300 files throughout Western Canada. Her background in biomechanics allows her to aid her clients by answering questions related to injuries sustained in an incident. Claudia also evaluates failures related to water losses and other mechanical questions, as well as completing fire investigations. Her broad education and experience makes her an invaluable resource in the Calgary office.

Brandon Cathcart, P.Eng., specializes in both collision and property claims. He has lent his expertise to over 250 projects for CEP since starting with the company in 2017. He has worked on a variety of files for clients, ranging from multi-vehicle collisions, pedestrian and low speed impacts to mechanical systems and water losses. Brandon’s flexibility and diversity of experience allow him to field many types of claims, providing expertise across multiple practice areas.

John McEvoy, P.Eng., has been with CEP since 2018, working out of the Edmonton office. He specializes in motor vehicle collisions, and has been involved in over 150 projects to date. With experience in heavy machinery engine failures, as well as ATVs, snowmobiles, and passenger vehicles, John handles a variety of collision, low speed impact and vehicle mechanical claims. His experience with engine failures as well as the dynamics of collisions make John an asset to CEP’s Alberta team.

Denis Guriev, P.Eng., came to CEP’s Calgary office in 2020, bringing a variety of experience in wood, steel, concrete structures, foundations and building envelopes. As part of CEP’s civil/structural group, Denis is often required to assess a variety of claims related to structural losses including fire damage, vehicle impacts, and water related structural issues. His attention to detail and quality of work make him an integral part of the structural team.

Rebecca Moss, Engineering Manager – Western Canada, explains, “CEP has a focus on developing our engineers; we believe their enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge is key to the success of the company. Mentoring young engineers ensures that valuable experience is shared, and new perspectives are gained. The hard work that goes into attaining this designation should be celebrated, and CEP is very proud of all their efforts.”

Do you need engineering expertise to resolve a claim?

We are always ready to serve! Contact us at 877 244-6251 to discuss how we can assist you.

About CEP

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of experience, more than 100 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.

Get to know us at cep-experts.ca