CEP Forensic appoints new Regional Manager for its Ottawa office

OTTAWA, ON, FEB. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – CEP Forensic is happy to announce the appointment of Frédérick Beaucage, P.Eng., as the new Regional Manager in Ottawa, effective February 1st, 2021. Frédérick will follow in the footsteps of Joël Turcotte, P.Eng., IAAI-CFI, who is leaving the company to enjoy a well deserved retirement. ‘’We will miss his skills and friendship quite a bit’’ said Chief Executive Officer Benoit Godin, P.Eng.

Frédérick Beaucage first joined CEP in February 2017 in the Montreal office, before transferring to Ottawa in May 2017. Frédérick has a wealth of experience in building construction as he worked as a carpenter before attending university. The hands-on experience coupled with his background as site supervisor in urban infrastructure, earthworks and in bridge construction and his experience in structural design give Frédérick a good understanding of the dynamics of constructed structures.

In his new function, Frédérick will ensure the technical and administrative management of the Ottawa office. “In addition to having top-level technical skills, Frédérick has always shown a strong customer service approach” said Benoit Godin. “We are convinced that he will do extremely well in his new functions.”

About CEP

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of experience, more than 115 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.

