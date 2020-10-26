CEP Forensic Congratulates Ahmad Shahroodi for Becoming a Certified Ontario Adjudicator for Construction Contract Disputes

OTTAWA, ON, OCT. 26, 2020/insPRESS/ – CEP Forensic is excited to announce that Ahmad Shahroodi, MASc., P.Eng., is now a certified Ontario Dispute Adjudicator for Construction Contracts by the Ontario Dispute Adjudication for Construction Contracts (ODACC).

As an ODACC adjudicator, Ahmad is able to hear construction adjudications under the Construction Act. With over 15 years of experience in a wide variety of construction projects, Ahmad brings his skills in forensic investigation, construction management, construction disputes resolution, and an excellent understanding of engineering and contract law to this process. Ahmad obtained his bachelor degree in Civil Engineering (structural) in Iran, and was awarded a full scholarship for his Master’s studies from the University of Toronto. Ahmad pursued his doctorate studies with scholarship admission at the University of Ottawa, where he also started teaching. With knowledge in engineering law, he has mentored and instructed many candidates who needed to write the “Law & Ethics” examination to become professional engineers in Canada.

Ahmad is a Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, an associate member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI)-Committee 228 (Non-destructive Testing of Concrete), and a voting member of the ACI-Committee 228-B (Visual Inspection of Structures). In addition, he is an active member of the Canadian Society of Civil Engineering (CSCE) and Canadian Association of Home and Property Inspectors (CAHPI).

“We are pleased and proud that Ahmad has this new recognition,” said Benoit Godin, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer at CEP. “He deserves all of our congratulations.”

Ahmad Shahroodi can be reached at:

ashahroodi@cep-experts.ca or 613 234-1668, ext: 5101

About CEP

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of multi-disciplinary forensic experience, more than 100 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.

Get to know us at cep-experts.ca