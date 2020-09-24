CEP Forensic expands its Moncton office by welcoming Kenneth Cowie

MONCTON, NB, SEPT. 24, 2020/insPRESS/ – CEP is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cowie, B.Sc.E., EIT, has joined our Moncton office as a Forensic Investigator in Collision Reconstruction.

Joining CEP’s Collision Reconstruction team, Kenneth focuses on motor vehicle collision reconstruction and has specialized training in event data recorder analysis. His work consists of carrying out vehicle and collision site inspections, technical analysis, as well as reviewing and authoring technical reports. With specialized education and experience in forensic engineering, Kenneth can investigate and analyze motor vehicle collisions and clearly communicate the pertinent information to clients. Kenneth’s work involves the investigation of all types of motor vehicle collisions including those involving passenger, commercial, and powersport vehicles, as well as incidents involving pedestrians, animals, and bicycles. Further, Kenneth is also able to assess collision circumstances including seatbelt use, collision severity, pre-impact and post impact vehicle speeds, vehicle dynamics, avoidance potential, and visibility/lighting factors.

“We are very happy to welcome Kenneth to our Moncton office,” said Benoit Godin, CEO. “His experience and proven abilities will be an excellent addition to our collision team while broadening our service offer in the Atlantic provinces.”

Kenneth will be hosting a Webinar series in October and November. You can view them here.

Contact us at 888-801-8869 to discuss how we can assist you.

About CEP

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of experience, more than 100 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.