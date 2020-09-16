CEP Forensic expands its team in the GTA

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 16, 2020/insPRESS/ – CEP is proud to announce some recent additions to its Toronto and Waterloo offices. Jason Edelstein, P.Eng., M.A.Sc. and Linda Sobaszek, B.A.Sc., have joined the Toronto office, while Tim Steffler and Ivonne Gonzalez have joined the Waterloo office.

Jason comes to CEP with a background in consulting engineering, where he conducted building condition assessments and investigations into various issues. Having acted as expert witness for dispute resolution in building envelope failures, Jason has conducted over 1,500 commercial and residential building condition assessments. With experience as a designer, specification writer, construction contract administrator and project manager, he is able to assist with any building envelope, structural or pavement restoration project.

After a summer internship with CEP last year, we are happy to have Linda join our Collision Reconstruction team. Linda graduated from Queen’s University with a B.A.Sc. in Applied Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering and since then has undertaken a wide variety of investigations related to collision reconstruction as well as failure analysis of incidents involving mechanical factors. Her experience includes investigating motor vehicle collisions involving passenger vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, heavy trucks, trains and recreational vehicles.

Tim joins CEP coming from a background in construction project management, where he was the lead on several notable buildings in southwestern Ontario. After graduating from Conestoga College with a designation in Architecture – Construction Engineer Technology, he operated his own drafting and design service. Tim is also a licensed carpenter and put those skills to use as he worked his way through the ranks, becoming a Construction Superintendent. Tim completes investigations into residential and commercial buildings, while also providing drafting and design support for our Civil team across the country.

With a background in the insurance industry, Ivonne will be providing administrative support to our Waterloo office. She has extensive experience with insurance contracts, as well as coordinating with business development and implementation project managers to modify member insurance coverage. Ivonne also has experience in the education and customer service sectors and is skilled in effective and professional communication and organization. She can assist with project files and many other administrative tasks. She brings a positive, can-do attitude to any task or problem and is always willing to help.

“The addition of this breadth of expertise to the Toronto and Waterloo offices will enable us to increase our service levels across the GTA” said Benoit Godin, CEO. “We are very excited about our increased presence in the area, and how that will enable us to better serve our clients. We are looking forward to enhancing our relationships with our clients by providing a greater depth of experience and availability in the region.”

About CEP

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of experience, more than 100 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.

Get to know us at cep-experts.ca