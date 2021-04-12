CEP is better equipped than ever to serve its Central Ontario customers

TORONTO, ON, APR. 12, 2021/insPRESS/ – Eight years after establishing their first office in Central Ontario, CEP has now grown to three offices across the GTA and Southwestern Ontario, and we continue to add to our team!

From our offices in Oshawa, downtown Toronto, and Waterloo, we are now able to service our Central Ontario clients from any of one of those locations. While we have local experts in each office, our Central Ontario staff are also able to draw on our over 80 experts located in our 10 offices across the country. This means we can always ensure that the right expert is able to assist our clients.

“Many of our clients are located in this region,” said Chief Executive Officer Benoit Godin, P.Eng. “and our philosophy at CEP Forensic is to maintain a strong presence on the ground and to forge relationships with our clients that are rooted in both trust and proximity. That’s why it was so important for us to continue to increase our presence in Central Ontario.”

This year has seen notable additions to our Civil Engineering and Collision Reconstruction Engineering teams in the Central Ontario area, while our Fire Investigation and Materials Failure teams continue to be ready and well-equipped to provide an exceptional level of service to our clients.

Civil Our civil engineering team welcomed Jason Edelstein to our Toronto office as an expert in Building Envelope, further improving our ability to diagnose the cause of building problems. We also welcomed Tim Steffler to our Waterloo office. Tim’s extensive experience in construction has allowed us to strengthen our post-incident reconstruction team, enabling shorter turn-around times for repair specifications and reconstruction drawings. Jason and Tim complement our current team, who are focused on ensuring the best experience for our clients. Collision Reconstruction In our Toronto office, Linda Sobaszek joined the CEP Collision Reconstruction team as a Junior Engineer. Linda was previously with CEP as a student, and has developed an expertise in vehicle digital data collection, particularly related to fraud detection issues. She complements our current team, so we now have a full range of engineers, from junior engineers to assist with data collection and fraud detection to trial experienced engineers who can help with the most complex casualty files. If you handle property or casualty claims in Central Ontario, we encourage you to contact one of our Central Ontario Regional Managers so we can show you how good our service can be.