Charles Taylor Canada adds to its Leadership & Management Teams

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 28, 2022 / insPRESS – Charles Taylor Canada continues to strengthen its presence in the Claims Solutions marketplace with the recent addition of Laura Schick to the Canadian Leadership Team in the role of Client and Operations Director.

Laura will work directly with the management team and adjusters on business strategy & operations, client partnerships, and business development. In addition, Laura will work to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality adjusting services and manage efficiency and effectiveness of the company’s national operations.

Laura joined Charles Taylor Canada following a successful career as the National Business Development Manager of a large multi-national property restoration firm. Laura brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, account management, sales, and marketing.

In addition, Michael Guy, Managing Director of Charles Taylor Canada is delighted to announce the promotions of Jarrod Babiuk and Steven Johnson to their new positions of Senior Managers at Charles Taylor Adjusting – Canada. Both Jarrod and Steven will have national responsibility for supporting the company’s high performing adjusting staff, business development as well as claims management.

Jarrod joined the Calgary team of CTA Canada in 2011 and has worked as an independent adjuster handling large and complex claims in the commercial property, construction, and EBI sectors for 20+ years. Most recently Jarrod led the Commercial Industrial Division of CTA in Calgary.

Steven joined CTA Canada in 2017 after roles with a national insurer, MGA and a national loss adjusting firm. Steven has a wealth of experience in specialty lines liability claims with a focus on E&O. Most recently Steven managed the Ottawa and Toronto offices of CTA.

For further information on Charles Taylor, please visit: https://www.charlestaylor.com/en/claims-solutions/adjusting/