Charles Taylor Canada strengthens its Environmental Technical Services offering

TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Charles Taylor Canada is excited to announce the addition of Lori Festarini, BSc., P.Geo. as the Environmental Director – Technical Services.

In joining Charles Taylor, Lori will have a multi-faceted role including the growth of the environmental business line, providing technical guidance to all adjusters managing environmental files, and providing peer review services.

Michael Guy, Managing Director of Charles Taylor Canada, stated ‘We are building the next generation of adjusting and claims services and will focus on providing deeper industry sector and specialty lines insight along with creating strategic partnerships in the environmental insurance industry. Lori strengthens our capabilities by bringing more than 25 years of consulting experience in environmental remediation including Phase I and II environmental site assessments, remedial options evaluation, remedial program design and implementation as well as experience working with government regulators.’

Lori will participate in complex environmental loss management including file supervision, technical peer review of external consultants SOWs, remediation options analysis, project cost budgeting, long-term file management input focused on analysis of cost-benefit, risk factors, etc.

Lori can be reached at:

Lori.Festarini@charlestaylor.com

(226) 979-8973

