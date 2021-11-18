CHES Solutions Spécialisées responds to Quebec City demand with New Senior appointments

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – CHES Solutions Spécialisées today announced the appointment, in Quebec City, of two Senior Underwriters to respond to the demand placed upon it, by Brokers in the Region.

“Following the recent news of the opening of our new Insurance hub in Quebec City we have been inundated with Broker calls for service and in order to meet the demand, we are delighted to announce the appointment of two leading market practitioners as Senior Underwriters,” said Gary Hirst, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHES Special Risk.

CHES Solutions Spécialisées has announced the appointment of Martine Bertrand and Kim Lessard in Senior Underwriter positions to respond to the call for service and product distribution out of their new offices in the Capital city of Quebec.

“We are delighted to have attracted the talent that these two Underwriters bring to the organization, and in particular to the Office in Quebec City’ said Senior Vice President and Director of CHES Solutions Spécialisées, Gabriel Morneau, ‘CHES have heard the call from Brokers and are delighted to have attracted the caliber of Underwriter that Brokers have become to expect from the team here at CHES’

‘CHES Solutions Spécialisées impressed us with the professional approach and product depth that we know the Brokers need in the Region’, said Martine Bertrand, ‘Local response to a local need is a winning formula’ added Kim Lessard.

Both appointments are with immediate effect and can be contacted at SoumissionsQuebec@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.| CHES Solutions Spécialisées

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to Broker demand to a hardening market place, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” Rated capacity both in the Hard to Place, and Standard lines classes and support their Retail Brokers in Growing and developing their businesses.

