CHES Special Risk Emerges as a Strong Choice for All Regular Market Business

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Commercial Insurance Brokers are facing challenges in securing coverage for regular market risks due to market volatility, increased competition, and clients’ evolving needs and expectations. Gabriel Morneau, Senior Vice President of CHES Solutions Spécialisées, the sister company of CHES Special Risk in Quebec, responds to this circumstance by outlining how CHES can be their partner for any market risks and help Brokers with a solution to those obstacles.

The MGA maintains open communication with the broker partners and recognize the difficulties they encounter in placing risks with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. MGAs such as CHES can be an excellent choice for brokers in this situation.

“At CHES, we recognize the need for a tailored solution when it comes to handling complex risks, which requires personalized underwriting and communication. In addition to our extensive portfolio of over 300 insurance products and in-house capacity, we offer our expertise and one-to-one communication to assist brokers in placing regular market risks and completing placements. Our approach prioritizes personalized solutions, rather than relying on automated systems. By partnering with CHES, brokers can benefit from:

Customized policies

Superior service

Quick response and turnaround

Access to a dedicated team of insurance experts

No automated declines”, added Morneau.

In addition to this the MGA understands the importance of maintaining a strong partnership with the broker community by providing exceptional professionalism, expertise, and innovative solutions. “Brokers can trust in our commitment to deliver superior products and unparalleled service. As a leading Canadian MGA, CHES specializes in customizing Commercial Insurance policies for diverse businesses, including Property Insurance, Construction Insurance, Commercial General Liability Insurance, Errors & Omissions Insurance, Medical Malpractice Insurance, and Jeweler Block Insurance. For any assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to the CHES team who will be eager to offer you a tailored solution.” stated Morneau.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

