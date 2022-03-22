CHES Special Risk is Great Place to Work 2022 Certified

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, an award-winning MGA in Canada has been certified a Great Place to Work after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

Great Place to Work is one of the most prestigious global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces.

“Our top priority has always been to build an inclusive culture free from any bias. We strive to provide one of the best employee welfare programs by investing in every employee’s personal and professional development so that they can thrive as the organization scales. That is how the company has blossomed.”, says Gary Hirst, President and CEO, CHES Special Risk.

CHES Special Risk, a 100% independent MGA aims to excel on pillars of respect, fairness, and continual growth.

“We are always looking for talented people to join our team across Canada with a promise to mentor them internally and externally through continued education they may take, on top of internal promotion opportunities”, mentioned Gary Hirst.

About CHES Special Risk:

CHES Special Risk Inc. is an award-winning Canadian Managing General Agent offering over 300+ insurance solutions distributed through independent brokers and advisors. Since 2004, CHES has successfully provided underwriting expertise to insurance brokers across Canada from five offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal. With an excellent reputation in underwriting and customer service, the company is committed to growing profitably and helping brokers identify the many ways they can resolve their client’s financial risk, leading to inspired solutions.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca