CHES Special Risk joins StolenEquipment.Ca as a Gold Sponsor

TORONTO, ON, MAY 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk and its sister company, CHES Solution Spécialisées in Quebec, joins StolenEquipment.ca as a Gold Sponsor. The management sees this initiative as a value addition to their broker partners and as part of their initiative to give back to the insurance industry.

StolenEquipment.ca is the first National Database for preventing the theft of Mobile Equipment in Canada. Brokers, Insurers, Loss adjusters and other entities in the industry will benefit from the portal as they will have access to a centralized database that provides accurate data to check equipment before they buy/insure/finance and prevent theft & fraud in the country.

“We are delighted to partner with StolenEquipment.ca. We are always on the lookout for new ways and initiatives to assist our broker partners in winning more business. And StolenEquipment.ca is one such venture that CHES believes will add value to the industry.”, said Gary Hirst, President and CEO of CHES Special Risk.

“We will be able to deliver superior Construction Insurance quotes at the most reasonable prices. Construction businesses can use this platform to reduce the likelihood of their construction equipment being stolen while also increasing item recovery. In the insurance industry, it means – lowering the risk of theft, lowering loss ratios, and lowering premium rates.”, Gary Hirst, President and CEO of CHES Special Risk stated.

Brokers can directly contact Gary Hirst at Gary.Hirst@chesspecialrisk.ca to learn more about this initiative and how collaborating with CHES Special Risk will help brokers write and win more Construction business.

Visit StolenEquipment.ca to discover more about the platform.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated ability both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

