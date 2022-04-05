CHES Special Risk Named Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers for Third Consecutive Year!

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 5, 2022/insPRESS/ – Award winning Canadian MGA, CHES Special Risk has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employer (SME) 2022, for the third consecutive year. The accolade honours CHES Special Risk as one of the top Canadian employers for their exceptional employee friendly policies and practices at the workplace.

Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the nation’s best workplaces and top human resources policies. Employers are evaluated based on work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development and community involvement.

CHES Special Risk is led by an exceptional Industry leader, Gary Hirst dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that supports and encourages its employees both personally and professionally. “The company strives to offer top perks and benefits like 17 weeks’ top up paternal pay, internal training and mentoring programs, paid continued education for any course employees would want to take, defined contribution pension plans, wellness subsidy to name a few. The company believes in hiring the ‘best person for the job, irrespective of gender, race or ethnicity. 70% of our company leadership is women and 14 different languages are spoken across our 5 offices in Canada”, mentioned Gary Hirst, CEO & President, CHES Special Risk.

“We are honoured to be a recipient of this award and to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium employers for the third time consecutively this year. This award reinforces that we are doing the right things to build a successful company while also attracting and retaining top talents.” says Hirst.

“At CHES, we firmly believe that when a company invests in the professional and personal wellbeing of employees, it reflects in the organization’s growth and success. This is how CHES has placed itself among Canada’s top small- medium companies” he added.

CHES Special Risk is growing at a rapid pace and are actively accepting applications for various positions across Canada. If you want to be a part of Canada’s Top Small-Medium Employers and thrive in a friendly, employee-focused environment, please send your resumes to: Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialRisk.ca

About CHES Special Risk:

CHES Special Risk Inc. is an award-winning Canadian Managing General Agent offering over 300+ insurance solutions distributed through independent brokers and advisors. Since 2004, CHES has successfully provided underwriting expertise to insurance brokers across Canada from five offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal. With an excellent reputation in underwriting and customer service, the company is committed to growing profitably and helping brokers identify the many ways they can resolve their client’s financial risk, leading to inspired solutions.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca