CHES Special Risk shares a guide for Small Contractors Insurance

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Contractors face numerous risks from construction sites, legal and regulatory laws and transferred liability from general contractors. Small businesses are especially susceptible to risk, and WITHOUT adequate insurance coverage, they may be exposed to bankruptcy and closure. Regardless of the size of the business, owning insurance is vital for the long-term survival of any business.

CHES Special Risk is a leader in providing Small Contractor Insurance since 18 years in Canada.

CHES Special Risk’s expert underwriters can provide a tailored policy that gives realistic cover at the right price for:

Carpenters

Flooring

gypsum like small contractors

Highlights of CHES Special Risk Small Contractor product offering:

The replacement cost coverage for the tool floater is on items up to 3 years old

Coverage limits of up to CAD$5,000,000 are available, and can offer through the Wrap-ups 12 or 24 months Completed Operations coverage

CGL extensions for Faulty workmanship, materials, and design.

Stop Searching – Start Finding Insurance Solutions. Contact one of our #ChampionsForBrokers underwriting experts today!

Contactors Insurance is CHES Special Risk’s core product and most widely purchased. Their long-term involvement in this specialist area providing tailored solutions is what sets CHES Special Risk apart. Our highly collaborative process of curating the right insurance leverages the knowledge and experience of our team and their diversity of thought, skills, and competencies.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening market place, commencing with a particular speciality in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca