CHES Special Risk Unveils Innovative Insurance Solution for Private Collections of Musical Instruments

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, is excited to introduce a specialized insurance product catering to the unique needs of individuals with private collections of musical instruments. Recognizing that musical instruments hold significant sentimental, aesthetic, and financial value, CHES Special Risk aims to offer comprehensive coverage to safeguard these cherished possessions.

Musical instruments are not limited to professional musicians; they also hold a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, hobbyists, and collectors who value the joy and cultural significance these instruments bring to their lives. Whether for personal enjoyment, entertaining friends, and family, or for nostalgic reasons, these instruments often represent a considerable investment and play a vital role in home collections.

Insurance Brokers may not be aware that their standard home insurance, condo insurance, or tenant insurance policies might not provide adequate coverage for their musical instruments. In light of this, CHES Special Risk encourages Brokers to consult with their expert Underwriter Emily Newell to assess their client’s current coverage and determine if additional protection is necessary.

Emily Newell, Underwriter at CHES Special Risk, emphasizes the importance of ensuring proper coverage for musical instruments. She states, “Musical instruments are not just objects; they are treasures with immense personal value. Our goal is to provide peace of mind to individuals by offering insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of private collections. Whether your clients play instruments for pleasure or own them for their aesthetic appeal, it’s crucial to have the right coverage in place.”

Musical instrument insurance is an integral part of contents coverage within home insurance policies. Coverage extends to protect against various risks, including property damage, destruction from insured perils such as fire, natural disasters, vandalism, and theft. This financial protection ensures that individuals can replace their instruments or cover repair costs in the event of extensive damage.

CHES Special Risk has a proven track record of expertise in niche insurance markets, and Emily Newell, with her extensive knowledge and experience in this. Additionally, CHES Special Risk is renowned for its proficiency in Jewelers Block Insurance, Private Wine Collection Insurance, Stamp Collector Insurance and HVAC Insurance further showcasing the company’s commitment to specialized coverage across various valuable assets.

Brokers are encouraged to contact their CHES Underwriter for expert advice and to explore tailored insurance solutions offered by CHES Special Risk.

