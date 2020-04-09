Christian Injates, Senior Manager of Environmental Services

Vancouver, B.C., April 9, 2020/InsPress/ – MBC Group continues to expand with the addition of Christian Injates. As of April 13th, 2020, Christian will be joining the team as our Senior Manager of Environmental Services based out of our Vancouver office.

Chris has had over 25 years of experience related to environmental consulting throughout all of Canada. During that time, he has taken on the role of project manager responsible for overseeing hundreds of environmental initiatives for a wide range of clients and industry sectors.

He has completed many certifications including Trade safety Coordinator, Construction Safety Officer, Environmental Consultant/Manager and is a AHERA certified building Inspector, which provides him with a diversified span of skills to be able to manage our company’s day-to-day operations.

In this new role, some of Chris’ main duties include providing professional guidance, leadership and directions to field staff in case of environmental safety issues. He will also be responsible for the management of hazardous materials, compliance audits, reviewing technical reports and will act as a liaison between clients and contractors.

Chris’ multitude of business expertise in the field of environmental consulting, he will be a tremendous help in maintaining MBC Group’s reputable status of being one of the most trusted companies in the property appraisal and construction consulting industry. We are so excited to have him onboard and cannot wait to see the positive contributions he will make within our organization.

