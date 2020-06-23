Cira Health Solutions receives three-year CARF Reaccreditation

INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS FOR QUALITY POSITION CIRA AS INDUSTRY LEADER

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 23, 2020/insPRESS/ — Cira Health Solutions (Cira), a trusted national provider of independent medical evaluations and health-related services, today announced its Three-Year Reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International. This reaccreditation represents a substantial achievement for the organization as it demonstrates Cira’s client commitment to service excellence.

CARF is a globally respected, independent, non-profit accreditor of health and human services organizations. Their mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services. Cira’s CARF reaccreditation is confirmation to clients and partners that the organization’s medical assessments and health-related solutions are of the highest calibre as compared to international best practices and standards. The organization particularly emphasized Cira’s efficient referral processes, timeliness, use of technology, and the strength of their leadership and clinical teams in its report. Notably, the accreditation report identified “…no recommendations. This accomplishment is achieved on only 3 percent of CARF surveys.”

“Receiving this reaccreditation, particularly as we navigate a new and different landscape, reaffirms Cira’s commitment to a culture of excellence,” says Jennifer Foster, COO. “Our client-centric approach is evidenced by an investment in people, processes, and technology, and validated by our accreditation.”

“CARF reaccreditation is a testament to the execution of our programs and services. We are able to measure and ensure we are accountable to our clients in ways that give them confidence in their decision making as it relates to a file,” adds Dr. Michael Schweigert, Medical Director at Cira Health Solutions. Dr. Schweigert was singled out in CARF’s Summary Report as a clinical resource to Cira and its team of assessors.

Cira was originally accredited by CARF in 2013, reaccredited in 2017, and this current reaccreditation will apply to the organization for the next three years.

About Cira Health Solutions

Cira Health Solutions has over 30 years of experience helping corporations, government, life & health providers, insurers, law firms, and individuals independently assess and diagnose medical issues. As a trusted partner, we offer a national medical team that includes more than 2,000 accredited and experienced specialists in all medical disciplines. Our services are essential to making informed decisions, accessing the right medical expertise, and returning people to health and function. cirahealth.ca.