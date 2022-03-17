ClaimsPro Appoints Lewis Moorman as Vice President, Operations for Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, MARCH 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Lewis Moorman as Vice President, Operations for Western Canada. Mr. Moorman will also continue to serve as Vice President, Western Canada for ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD).

Mr. Moorman is an Executive General Adjuster and brings over 12 years’ experience in claims adjusting, management, and senior level operations to this new role. His proven track record of handling specialized losses and leading large teams will assist ClaimsPro in strengthening their robust presence and supporting clients in Western Canada. Mr. Moorman earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Heriot Watt University and his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

In his new role, Mr. Moorman will oversee and direct operations for all of Western Canada as well as build/grow, identify new business opportunities, serving and delivering solutions to clients as their needs grow and change. In his continued capacity as Vice President for SRD Western Canada, he will maintain his involvement with nurturing growth and serving the specialty risk team and clients operating in these markets. He will report to Dustin Volk, ClaimsPro’s Senior Vice President, North American Operations.

“Lewis has established a strong and positive presence in the region, both with our internal teams as well as with clients” begins Mr. Volk. “His appointment ensures continual service excellence throughout Western Canada.”

“We pride ourselves on building talent from within and I’m excited to see Lewis transition into this new enhanced role,” says Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro. “We believe he is the right person to lead our Western operations team, and to ensure ClaimsPro remains focused on providing exceptional service to our clients, while the company continues to expand in the Canadian insurance marketplace.”

Appointments like this reinforce ClaimsPro’s commitment to providing clients with the most comprehensive claims adjusting services with a dedicated focus in each region. It also further exemplifies the organization’s commitment to nurturing talent internally and rewarding excellence.

Mr. Moorman will operate out of ClaimsPro’s Edmonton branch. He can be reached directly by phone at 780-982-3874 or by email at lewis.moorman@scm.ca.